WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 85,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 34,924 shares.The stock last traded at $57.72 and had previously closed at $57.64.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $775.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 324.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 145,557 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.