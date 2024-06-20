Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

BMY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 5,928,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,399,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

