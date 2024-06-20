Woodstock Corp Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $432,737,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.70. 470,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.00 and a 200-day moving average of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

