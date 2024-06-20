Woodstock Corp Has $362,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $449.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,904. The company has a market capitalization of $417.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.82 and a 200 day moving average of $451.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

