Woodstock Corp Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,022,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 36.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 219,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $165.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

