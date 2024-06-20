Woodstock Corp Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after buying an additional 793,136 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

