Woodstock Corp Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 709,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,345 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 9,623,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,577,168. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $312.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

