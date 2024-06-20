Woodstock Corp Sells 1,674 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $436.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

