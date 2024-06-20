Woodstock Corp Sells 39 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 348,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,806 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.60. 204,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.59. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

