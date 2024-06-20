Woodstock Corp Sells 924 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.76. The stock had a trading volume of 464,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,499. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

