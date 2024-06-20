Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $146.77 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $27.68 or 0.00042598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,301,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,311,627.64731564. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.19200707 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1077 active market(s) with $11,244,599.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

