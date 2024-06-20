Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Tops $0.0332 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $23,303.14 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 222,943,398 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 223,006,241.01831675. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03299434 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $29,663.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars.

