Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. 3,027,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,827. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

