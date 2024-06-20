Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 74,125 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Xtant Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

