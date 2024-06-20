XYO Hits Market Cap of $76.24 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. XYO has a total market cap of $76.24 million and $753,766.96 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,981.90 or 1.00009479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00078390 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0056118 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $688,933.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

