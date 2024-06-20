Yuval Wasserman Sells 10,075 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $167,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yuval Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $167,661.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $319.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.80.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FARO. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

