Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.73 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $19.99 or 0.00030902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $326.41 million and approximately $38.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

