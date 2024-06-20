ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $488,651.30 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $488,651.30 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.