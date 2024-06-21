1,274 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

