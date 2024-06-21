1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 1,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.67% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

