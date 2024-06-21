2,864 Shares in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Bought by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

