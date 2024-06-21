2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.41. 1,008,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,090,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
