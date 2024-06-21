2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.41. 1,008,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,090,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

