586 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The stock has a market cap of $472.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

