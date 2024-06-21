6,490 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

LH traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,214. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.