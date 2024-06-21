8,480 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 100,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 56,050 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FEZ opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.