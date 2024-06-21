A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 2,040,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,708,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 268,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

