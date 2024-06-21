ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 359,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 230,415 shares.The stock last traded at $55.76 and had previously closed at $57.13.

ABB Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.