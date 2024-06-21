ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading 4.5% Higher

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.42. 529,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,739,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,644 shares of company stock worth $1,456,342 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

