ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Director Sells $20,215.55 in Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Azelby sold 6,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $20,215.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,184.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

