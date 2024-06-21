Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADUS. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.