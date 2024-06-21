ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.54. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 50,344 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

