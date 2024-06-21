Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

AMD traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,190,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,820,141. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.