Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog Acquires 5,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.80. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

