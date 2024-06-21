aelf (ELF) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $275.00 million and $31.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.