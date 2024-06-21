Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVTE

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,109.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.