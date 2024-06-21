Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

AVTE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $96,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369 over the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,881,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

