AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Down 8%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $186.01 and last traded at $187.37. Approximately 317,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 327,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.