Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 175,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 126,543 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Afya alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Afya

Afya Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Afya by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Afya by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Afya by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Afya by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.