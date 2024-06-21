AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.37

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

AGC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.