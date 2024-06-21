AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 2,759,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,432,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 319.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 246,896 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 20.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

