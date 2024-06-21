Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00077083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00024101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010841 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.