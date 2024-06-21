Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average is $150.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

