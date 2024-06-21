Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.30. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 63,269 shares changing hands.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121,323 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,461,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

