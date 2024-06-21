Algorand Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $39.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,727,637 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

