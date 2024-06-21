Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BABA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,943,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

