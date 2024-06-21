Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 100,000 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

