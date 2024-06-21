Allstate’s (ALL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $194.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALL. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $159.33. 551,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,631. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 45,363 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Allstate by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

