Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.92. 27,730,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,774,072. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.