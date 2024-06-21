Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.84). 144,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 91,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.84).

Alternative Income REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,216.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Alternative Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

