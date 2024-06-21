Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

AMTB opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after acquiring an additional 267,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.